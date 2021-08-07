Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $84.40, but opened at $80.90. Magna International shares last traded at $82.65, with a volume of 65,872 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Magna International by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 1,772.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

