Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $261,317,000 after buying an additional 81,871 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Best Buy by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,166 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 35,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,787 shares of company stock worth $21,669,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.84. 1,699,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

