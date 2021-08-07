Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 179 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 912 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 108.7% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after buying an additional 348,448 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $15.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $699.10. 15,623,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,296,918. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $649.64. The firm has a market cap of $692.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.98.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,290,754. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

