Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,199,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,400. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $407.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

