Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.86. 2,486,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,400. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $407.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

