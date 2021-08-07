Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,639,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 14,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,565,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 105.8% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.0% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock traded down $31.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,344.94. 2,637,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,470.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

