Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

VXUS traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $65.46. 1,644,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,356. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

