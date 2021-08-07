Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 53 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 4,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 127,675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,263. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $391.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.