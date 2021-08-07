Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $10.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,714.77. 1,024,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,513.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

