Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes $8.61 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,163. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

