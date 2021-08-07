Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,510,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after buying an additional 586,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.55. 8,748,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,865,536. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.