Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

MNGPF opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Man Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.57.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

