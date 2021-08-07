Man Group plc Buys New Position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $380.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

