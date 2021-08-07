Man Group plc Buys New Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,416,000 after buying an additional 1,520,324 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,742,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,462,000 after acquiring an additional 607,626 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

