Man Group plc Buys Shares of 1,568 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $6,472,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.21.

DASH opened at $181.56 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

