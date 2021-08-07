Man Group plc Invests $145,000 in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Triterras at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Triterras by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Triterras in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triterras during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIT opened at $5.44 on Friday. Triterras, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

