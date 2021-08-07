Man Group plc Invests $185,000 in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

BRG stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $373.55 million, a P/E ratio of -54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 90.28%.

In other news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.