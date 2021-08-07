Man Group plc Invests $91,000 in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 69,847 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $2,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $2,391,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $1,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $286.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

