Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.63. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 18,560 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$229.95 million and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

