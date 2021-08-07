Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $179.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Shares of MANH opened at $166.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.07 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $166.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

