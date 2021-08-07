Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$36.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.91% from the company’s current price.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.65.

TSE:MFC opened at C$25.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$17.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68. The stock has a market cap of C$48.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.37.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.3499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$333,997.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at C$235,165.64. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at C$138,897.95. Insiders have sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149 over the last quarter.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

