MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.49 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $22.49 million and $984,875.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00132246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00150526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,032.67 or 0.99975024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.47 or 0.00800277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

