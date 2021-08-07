Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $11.60 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.96. 17,117,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,983,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

