Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives $67.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.87. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

