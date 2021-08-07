Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marui Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Shares of MAURY opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77 and a beta of 0.54. Marui Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

