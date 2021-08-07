Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marui Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 6.90%.
Shares of MAURY opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77 and a beta of 0.54. Marui Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.
Marui Group Company Profile
