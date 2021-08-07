Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Maxar Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.37. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after buying an additional 1,005,932 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after buying an additional 485,955 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,634,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,267,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,543,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,376,000 after buying an additional 102,572 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

