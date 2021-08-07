Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,061,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.44. The stock has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

