Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.10.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,788 shares of company stock worth $5,787,815. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

