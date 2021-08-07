Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

IEFA traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $76.29. 4,556,553 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

