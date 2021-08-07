Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,380 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $167,096,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,918. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

