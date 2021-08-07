MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Releases Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%.

Shares of MBI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 339,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. MBIA has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $643.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07.

Separately, TheStreet raised MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

