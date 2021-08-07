MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading Down 6.5%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shares were down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 16,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 447,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get MBIA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 28.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 32.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.