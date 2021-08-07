McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.85

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 2566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McAfee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Get McAfee alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.21.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in McAfee in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in McAfee by 142.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in McAfee in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 36.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.