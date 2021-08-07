Mchain Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $41,740.39 and approximately $109.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006212 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 68,134,100 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

