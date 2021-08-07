McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.800-$20.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.McKesson also updated its FY22 guidance to $19.80-20.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $199.93. 925,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.15. McKesson has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.88.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,716. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.