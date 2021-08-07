McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.47 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.800-$20.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $19.80-20.40 EPS.

McKesson stock opened at $199.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,885 shares of company stock worth $6,010,716. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

