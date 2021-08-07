Megacoin Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $295,061.79 and $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.00351489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,606,916 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.