MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Announces Earnings Results

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $29.84 on Friday, reaching $1,756.27. 442,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,509.12. The company has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5,665.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,886.58.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

