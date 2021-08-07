MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MKKGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

MKKGY stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. 26,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,906. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.87.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

