Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Truist Financial currently has $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.27.

MRCY opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.57. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

