Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

