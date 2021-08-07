Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 50,972 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,592 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

