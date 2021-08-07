Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $30,914,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $30,812,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth about $21,740,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth about $13,346,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000.

Shares of TBT opened at $17.71 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

