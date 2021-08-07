Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.Meritor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 2.07. Meritor has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

MTOR has been the topic of several research reports. raised shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

