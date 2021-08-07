Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.Meritor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 2.07. Meritor has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
About Meritor
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
