Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of MESO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $949.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.40. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at $1,794,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mesoblast by 124.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

