Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 99.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,212,402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Methanex were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 117.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after buying an additional 759,839 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Methanex by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 7.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

