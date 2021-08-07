Metis (METIS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.46 Million

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Metis has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $170,827.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis coin can currently be purchased for about $4.96 or 0.00011379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metis has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00056092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.41 or 0.00882697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00100436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00041555 BTC.

Metis Coin Profile

Metis (CRYPTO:METIS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metis is wemetis.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.