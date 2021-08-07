M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGPUF shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $3.20 target price on M&G and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $3.29 on Friday. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

