MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

MICT stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. MICT has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13.

Get MICT alerts:

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Darren Mercer bought 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $8,460,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MICT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of MICT during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MICT during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MICT by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MICT during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MICT during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.