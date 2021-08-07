Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Dennis W. Doll Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $108.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 91.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 93,526 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,065,000 after buying an additional 64,495 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after buying an additional 57,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 36,625 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

